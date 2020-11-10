FARNKOFF, Angela Madeleine (Hart) Age 71, of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 8, 2020. Angela was born in Boston, grew up in Jamaica Plain, and moved to Roslindale to raise a family. She attended Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School and the Margaret Fuller School, where she had many fond memories of her childhood in Jamaica Plain. She graduated from Hyde Park High School in 1967 and later graduated from Beth Israel Hospital's dental assistant school. She was a devoted wife of 48 years to Daniel J. Farnkoff and the beloved mother of Daniel Farnkoff and his wife Kelly McDonald of Hyde Park, Christopher Farnkoff of Roslindale, and Brian Farnkoff and his fiancée Jordan Brooks of Washington, DC. Sister of Constance Slattery and her husband George of Hyde Park, and James Hart and his wife Linda of Scituate. Grandmother to Madeleine and Desmond, and stepgrandmother to Trisha McDonald of Canton. Daughter of the late James J. and Angela M. Hart. Angela leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Angela created a loving and welcoming home with Irish music playing on Saturday afternoons and her scented candles in the evenings. She enjoyed long conversations on the phone with her sister, old films, and annual visits to Ogunquit Maine with her husband. Angela rarely missed a Red Sox game on NESN, even when they were terrible, and could be heard cheering them on from the street outside. Her husband could always measure a Red Sox rally from the pounding of her feet on the floor. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray – F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3-7 pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Saturday, Nov. 14th at 9 am followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church at 10am. Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines, maximum church capacity 120. Graveside ceremony will follow at Mount Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Angela's memory to the homeless services organization Pine Street Inn, 434 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118, pinestreetinn.org
