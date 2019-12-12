Boston Globe Obituaries
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Parish
549 Washington Street
Norwood, MA
BOSSIO, Angela Marie (Toronto) Of Norwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Bossio. Loving mother of Francis Bossio of South Easton, Joanne O'Connor & her husband Farrell of Jefferson, Patricia Bossio of Norwood, and Robert Bossio & his wife Karen of Pittsfield. Cherished grandmother of Lauren O'Connor-Valente, Kristen Bossio and Evan Bossio. Predeceased by her brothers, Robert Toronto and William Toronto. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Calling Hours on Sunday, December 15th, from 2-6PM, in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, NORWOOD. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 549 Washington Street, Norwood, on Monday, December 16th, at 9AM (please go directly to the church). Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery in Norwood. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Angela's name may be made to Norfolk Adult Day Health Center, 595 Pleasant Street, Norwood, MA 02062. www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 13, 2019
