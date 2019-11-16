Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELA MARSHALL-WANTMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELA (DECOLA) MARSHALL-WANTMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANGELA (DECOLA) MARSHALL-WANTMAN Obituary
MARSHALL-WANTMAN, Angela (DeCola) Of North Reading, formerly of Medford, November 12, 2019, age 69. Beloved wife of 41 years to James B. Wantman. Loving mother of James R. Marshall and his wife Kasia, Jennifer A. Marshall and her husband Deva Parkin, Trina M. Wantman and Tyler J. Wantman. Daughter of Nicholas A. DeCola, Sr. and the late Anna L. (Tarallo) DeCola. Sister of James DeCola and his wife Catherine and the late Nicholas A. DeCola, Jr. and his surviving wife Elaine DeCola. Sister-in-law of Mark Wantman and grandmother of Maya and Nicholas Marshall. Funeral Services will be private and there will be no Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the MSPCA, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. Arrangements by Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING. CROSWELL FUNERAL HOME North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Angela (DeCola) MARSHALL-WANTMAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANGELA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -