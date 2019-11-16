|
MARSHALL-WANTMAN, Angela (DeCola) Of North Reading, formerly of Medford, November 12, 2019, age 69. Beloved wife of 41 years to James B. Wantman. Loving mother of James R. Marshall and his wife Kasia, Jennifer A. Marshall and her husband Deva Parkin, Trina M. Wantman and Tyler J. Wantman. Daughter of Nicholas A. DeCola, Sr. and the late Anna L. (Tarallo) DeCola. Sister of James DeCola and his wife Catherine and the late Nicholas A. DeCola, Jr. and his surviving wife Elaine DeCola. Sister-in-law of Mark Wantman and grandmother of Maya and Nicholas Marshall. Funeral Services will be private and there will be no Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the MSPCA, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. Arrangements by Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING. CROSWELL FUNERAL HOME North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019