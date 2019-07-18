Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dedham, MA
ANGELA (ABBATANGELO) MCGANN

ANGELA (ABBATANGELO) MCGANN Obituary
McGANN, Angela (Abbatangelo) Of Brockton, July 16, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Dominic and Mary (Warsowick) Abbatangelo. Sister of Dominic Abbatangelo of Weymouth. Aunt of Dominic Abbatangelo of Westwood, Mark Abbatangelo of Brockton, and Craig Abbatangelo of Los Angeles, CA. Retired employee of Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Sunday, July 21 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home Monday, July 22 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from July 19 to July 20, 2019
