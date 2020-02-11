Boston Globe Obituaries
ANGELA (MARCIANO) MCKENNA


1924 - 2020
ANGELA (MARCIANO) MCKENNA Obituary
McKENNA, Angela (Marciano) Of East Boston, passed away on February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jeremiah McKenna. Loving mother of Geraldine Cull and her husband John of Lynn, William "Billy" McKenna and his wife Diane of East Boston, Robert "Bobby" McKenna and his wife Teresa of Lynnfield and Jeremiah "Jerry" McKenna and his partner Louis Luise also of East Boston. Dear sister of the late Carmella Barrasso, Charles Marciano and Domenic Marciano. Also survived by 4 loving grandchildren; Kendra, Colleen, Kristina and Robert and 2 loving great-grandchildren; Kaitlyn and Allyson. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours from the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home on Saturday morning February 15, 2020 from 8 am to 9:30 am, to be immediately followed by a Funeral Procession to Sacred Heart Church, 45 Brooks St., East Boston for a Funeral mass in celebration of her life at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Angela's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
