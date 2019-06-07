Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-4180
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELA MONTANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELA (FIRICANO) MONTANO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANGELA (FIRICANO) MONTANO Obituary
MONTANO, Angela (Firicano) Of Malden, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe. Loving mother of Ferdinando Montano & his wife Domenica of Saugus, Maria Sordillo & her longtime companion, Peter Buonaugurio of Wilmington, Anna Palumbo & her husband Michael of Malden, Rosa Sellitto and her husband Nicola of New Jersey, and Grace Buckley and her husband John of Lynnfield. Sister of Joseph Firicano and his wife Girolama of Somerville, Leonardo Firicano and his wife Caterina of Palermo, Sicily, Maria Paglia and the late Domenic and Francesco Firicano. Also survived by 18 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main Street, EVERETT, on Tuesday, June 11, at 9:00 am. A Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Malden, at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours are Monday, June 10, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Interment Forestdale Cemetery, Malden. Complimentary valet parking Monday at Main Street entrance. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo 1-877-71-ROCCO

www.roccofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
Download Now