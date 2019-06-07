|
MONTANO, Angela (Firicano) Of Malden, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe. Loving mother of Ferdinando Montano & his wife Domenica of Saugus, Maria Sordillo & her longtime companion, Peter Buonaugurio of Wilmington, Anna Palumbo & her husband Michael of Malden, Rosa Sellitto and her husband Nicola of New Jersey, and Grace Buckley and her husband John of Lynnfield. Sister of Joseph Firicano and his wife Girolama of Somerville, Leonardo Firicano and his wife Caterina of Palermo, Sicily, Maria Paglia and the late Domenic and Francesco Firicano. Also survived by 18 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main Street, EVERETT, on Tuesday, June 11, at 9:00 am. A Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Malden, at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours are Monday, June 10, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Interment Forestdale Cemetery, Malden. Complimentary valet parking Monday at Main Street entrance. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo 1-877-71-ROCCO
Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2019