|
|
PAOLINI, Angela (DelGreco) Passed away at age 97 on October 3. Angela was born in Orsogna, Italy and became a lifelong resident of Everett in 1958. Angela was the beloved wife of the late Vincenzo and mother of Francesco and his wife Rosalba, and their children, Vincenzo and Angela; Maddalena D'Alleva and her late husband Giovanni and their children, John and Frank; Anna M. Giordano and Joseph Giordano and their children, Matthew Giordano and Vanessa Desrochers. Angela is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main Street, EVERETT on Tuesday, October 8 at 9 am. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony Church, Everett at 10 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be Monday from 4 - 8 pm, with complimentary valet parking. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Angela was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved being surrounded by family. Angela was a member of the Orsogna Women's Club and enjoyed attending their monthly meetings, parties and being with her friends. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo1-877-71-Rocco
www.roccofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019