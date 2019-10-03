Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for ANGELA PAOLINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELA (DELGRECO) PAOLINI

ANGELA (DELGRECO) PAOLINI Obituary
PAOLINI, Angela (DelGreco) Passed away at age 97 on October 3. Angela was born in Orsogna, Italy and became a lifelong resident of Everett in 1958. Angela was the beloved wife of the late Vincenzo and mother of Francesco and his wife Rosalba, and their children, Vincenzo and Angela; Maddalena D'Alleva and her late husband Giovanni and their children, John and Frank; Anna M. Giordano and Joseph Giordano and their children, Matthew Giordano and Vanessa Desrochers. Angela is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main Street, EVERETT on Tuesday, October 8 at 9 am. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony Church, Everett at 10 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be Monday from 4 - 8 pm, with complimentary valet parking. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Angela was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved being surrounded by family. Angela was a member of the Orsogna Women's Club and enjoyed attending their monthly meetings, parties and being with her friends. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo1-877-71-Rocco

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019
