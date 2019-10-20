|
|
PATRIZIO, Angela (Ientile) Of Woburn, October 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Nicodemo Patrizio. Devoted Mother of Maria Linehan and her husband Wayne of Tewksbury, Rosalba Smith and her husband James of Burlington, Liliana Litle and her husband David of Lynn and Salvatore Patrizio of Woburn. Also survived by her loving grandchildren, Steven Linehan, Lisa Dobie and her husband Philip, Stephanie Bourgeois and her husband Jeffrey, Michelle Hogg and her husband Matthew, Sophia and Nicholas Litle, Sabrina and Michael Patrizio. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren, James, Andrew, Maximus, Catania and Nathan. Sister of Cathy Carella and her husband Vinny of Winchester, Maria Fulciniti, Gina Carabetta and her late husband Mario and Rita Gibson, all of Woburn, the late Joseph Ientile and his surviving wife Elaine of Wilmington. Also many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Thursday, October 24th at 9 a m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 280 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Expressions of sympathy may be sent in her memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 72 East Suite 3C Concord St., Boston, MA 02118. To leave an online message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Woburn-Medford-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019