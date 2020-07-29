|
|
RICHARDS, Angela (Anderson) In Cocoa Beach, Florida formerly of Brighton, Massachusetts died on July 28th, 2020 at the age of 90 years old after a life well lived. She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, John L. Richards. Together they built a family of five children, 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is the loving mother of Mark Richards and his wife Katie, Matthew Richards and his wife Solange, Luke Richards and his wife Jill, John Richards and his wife Michelle, and Judy (Richards) Murray and her husband James T. Murray. She is survived by her grandchildren, Tiffany (Richards) Solimine, Colin Richards, Jessica Richards, Jonathan Richards, Jamie Richards, Solangette Richards, Austin Richards, Meaghan (Murray) Fahey, Ali Richards, Nicole Richards, and Kelsey Murray. She is joined once again in heaven with her beautiful granddaughter, Taylor Marie Richards. Angela also leaves behind her loving sister, Marie Louise Miksis, brother William (Billy) Anderson and many nieces and nephews. Angela worked hard all of her life to provide for her family. She spent many years when her children were young working as a Registered Nurse in the nursery at Mount Auburn Hospital. She later worked in the infirmary at MIT and the Harvard Business School Clinic where she became one of the very first Nurse Practitioners in Massachusetts. She was extremely proud of that accomplishment. She loved being a nurse and caring for others as a medical professional. Angela retired to Cocoa Beach, Florida where she was active in local politics as a member of the Citizens Action Committee. She was a member of the Cocoa Beach Friends of the Library group where she attended and later instructed art and computer classes. Angela was a loving mother and grandmother. She made her children ice skating rinks in the back yard every winter, baked birthday cakes from scratch, and sewed Halloween costumes. She was most comfortable with a grandchild in her arms. She was a talented artist starting in her early teen years of dress designing sketches to her later retirement years as a watercolorist. Painting was her passion and she loved sending hand-painted cards to her family and friends. She loved to sew, knit, crochet and bake Italian cookies. She was an avid reader. She was fiercely independent and a well-loved friend to many. She will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Funeral Service and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Angela may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2020