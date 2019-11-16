Boston Globe Obituaries
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
ANGELA ROSE (CENTRELLA) BARLETTA

BARLETTA, Angela Rose (Centrella) Of Reading, Nov. 14th. Beloved wife of the late Angelo G. Barletta. Mother of Pasquale "Pat" and his late wife Carmela, Franco and his wife Sandra, all of Reading, and Mario Barletta and his wife Maria of Woburn. Daughter of the late Gerardo and Grazia (DiMelio) Centrella. Sister of Mario Centrella of Medford, Pasqualina Petrello of Medford and the late Acquelino Centrella, Nicola Centrella and Rita Gaglione. Grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of nine. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading Line, on Tuesday, Nov. 19th, at 9:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends may Visit at the Funeral Home, Monday, 4-8pm. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Angela's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019
