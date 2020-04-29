|
DiCARLO, Angela Rosemary In Medford, April 28th, at seventy-nine years of age. Beloved daughter of the late Peter J. and Joseph (Marchesi) DiCarlo. Dear sister of the late Joseph DiCarlo, his wife and dear sister-in-law, Marie DiCarlo of Woburn. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020