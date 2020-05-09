Boston Globe Obituaries
ANGELENE L. (CARBONE) CONN


1921 - 2020
ANGELENE L. (CARBONE) CONN Obituary
CONN, Angelene L. (Carbone) Age 98, of Walpole, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born December 8, 1921 in East Palestine, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Josephina Carbone. Angelene was the beloved wife of the late William B. Conn.

Angelene is survived by her loving daughter, Barbara Flanagan of Millis; cherished grandchildren, Anthony Flanagan and his wife Amy of Milton, Maureen Cogan and her husband Kenneth of Colombia, MD; great-grandchildren, Devon and Keara Cogan, and Sawyer and Shea Flanagan; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Angelene was also predeceased by her three brothers, John, Albert, and Peter Carbone.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
