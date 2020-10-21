BAIMAS, Angelica Anastos Angelica Anastos Baimas, formerly of Eastham, is no longer "still here." Born September 26, 1919 in Boston, she died October 19, 2020 at her daughter's home in Hingham at the age of 101. Predeceased by her beloved husband, John C. Baimas, her parents John H. Anastos and Vasso (Manolopoulou) Anastos, her siblings, Elaine Crosby, Theodore Anastos, Maria Doukas and Takis Anastos, and her cherished grandmother, Andromache Manolopoulou and aunt, Cleopatra Manolopoulou.



Survived by her dear sister-in-law, Irene Kiamos of Greece, her son Philip Baimas and his wife Maureen Kearney of Hingham, her daughter Carol Baimas and her husband Anthony George of Hingham, and her "precious precious" grandchildren, Lianna Baimas-George and her husband Joseph Rodhouse, Maria Baimas-George, and John Baimas. Also survived by her many dear nieces, nephews, and godchildren.



A proud graduate of the Cambridge Public Schools, she took classes at Boston University and earned a certificate from Chandler's Secretarial School. Before marrying John, she managed a heating business and while caring for their family worked for an interior designer and tutored Greek students in English.



Proud of her Greek heritage, she loved the year she spent in Greece while her husband taught English under a Fulbright grant. Her happy place was Nauset Light Beach in Eastham where she and John lived for close to 30 years.



Family historian, lover of nature, birds, and animals, voracious reader, talented craftswoman, consummate letter-writer and the best possible wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, and godmother.



A proud FDR Democrat, she cast her first vote for FDR and her last vote for Joe Biden. She was appalled by the threat to our nation's democracy under the presidency of the "nincompoop."



A private Church Service for immediate family will be held at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, followed by interment at 12:30 PM, October 27th, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Friends and family are welcomed to the interment ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charitable cause of your choice in Angelica's memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store