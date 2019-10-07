|
PAPAPIETRO, Angelina A. Lifelong resident of East Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 5th at the age of 93. Angelina was born in Boston on May 18, 1926, to Vincenzo and Maria (DiVirgilio) Cresta. Beloved wife of the late Benny Papapietro. Devoted mother of Leonard Papapietro and his wife Sarah of Tennessee, Angela Guerrini of Revere, John Papapietro and his wife Katie of California, Joseph Papapietro and his wife Lisa of Arizona, Donna Papapietro and her husband Dan Ayer of Weston, David Papapietro of East Boston and the late Robert Papapietro and his surviving wife Julie of Sandwich. Dear sister of Antoinetta Ferreira and the late Jerry and Jean Cresta. Cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will honor Angelina's Life by gathering on Wednesday, October 9th at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON, from 9:30AM to 11:30AM, before leaving in Funeral Procession to St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church, 59 Ashley St., East Boston, for a 12 (Noon) Funeral Mass in Celebration of Angelina's Life. Services will conclude with Angelina being laid to rest with her beloved husband Benny in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carmelites of Boston, 61 Mont Pleasant Ave., Roxbury, MA 02119. For more info please visit www.ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019