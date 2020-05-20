|
ARDUINO, Angelina Age 93, a lifelong resident of Newton Centre, died on May 11th. She was a graduate of Newton High School (Newtonville). She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Laura Arduino, and sister of the late Luigi T. Arduino, and John D. Arduino and his wife Nancy. She is also survived by cousins, their spouses and children. She was a very kind and generous woman who enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and loved gardening, her animals, and volunteering at the Newton Senior Center. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private Burial at Newton Cemetery. A gathering to celebrate Angelina's life will be held at a later time when family and friends can move safely and happily come together. Donations in Angelina's memory can be made to Buddy Dog Humane Society, Inc., 151 Boston Post Rd., Sudbury, MA, The Newton Senior Center or to a . To share a memory of Angelina, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020