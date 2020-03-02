|
|
CARTOLANO, Angelina (LaPorta) Of Somerville, March 1st. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Cartolano. Devoted mother of Rosemary Ruggeri, and her husband Giuseppe, Christine Traill, and her husband Dennis, all of Everett, Rosario "Roy" Cartolano, and his wife Maria of Jacksonville, FL, Loretta Findlay, and her late husband James and Anthony Cartolano, all of Peabody. Also survived by 11 loving grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Cherished daughter of the late Antonio and Sebastiana (Spinali) LaPorta. Dear sister of Carmella Ternullo, Rose Bloomfield and the late Rosario and Giuseppe LaPorta. Retired member of the Bakery and Confectionery Union and Industry.
Funeral from Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, March 10th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, 5-8 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020