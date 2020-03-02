Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELINA CARTOLANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELINA (LAPORTA) CARTOLANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANGELINA (LAPORTA) CARTOLANO Obituary
CARTOLANO, Angelina (LaPorta) Of Somerville, March 1st. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Cartolano. Devoted mother of Rosemary Ruggeri, and her husband Giuseppe, Christine Traill, and her husband Dennis, all of Everett, Rosario "Roy" Cartolano, and his wife Maria of Jacksonville, FL, Loretta Findlay, and her late husband James and Anthony Cartolano, all of Peabody. Also survived by 11 loving grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Cherished daughter of the late Antonio and Sebastiana (Spinali) LaPorta. Dear sister of Carmella Ternullo, Rose Bloomfield and the late Rosario and Giuseppe LaPorta. Retired member of the Bakery and Confectionery Union and Industry.

Funeral from Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, March 10th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, 5-8 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANGELINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -