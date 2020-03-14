|
CATONE, Angelina (Nazzaro) Of Cottage Street, East Boston & Saugus, on March 12, in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Mike Catone, who, at age 84, passed away in 2001, a retired longtime labor foreman at Turner Construction, with whom she shared 55 joyful years of marriage. Angelina worked evenings for several years at Schrafft's Candies, while providing daily love and support to her three children who will miss her dearly, Carole McGrane & husband John of Saugus, Michael Catone & wife Camille of Wakefield, and Lucille Catone-Flammia of Naples, FL. Loving grandmother to 8 grandchildren, Marla (Skeffington) & Michael McGrane, Cece (Catone) Polchlopek, Michelle Catone, Melissa Catone, Cara (Catone) Marino, Joseph Flammia, III & Maryann Flammia. Angie is survived by her husband Michael's sister, her sister-in-law, Gerri Costigan of Saugus. Angie also was blessed with 12 great-grandchildren. She will be missed also by her many grandnephews and grandnieces. Angie was predeceased by her ten brothers & sisters, Phyllis, Carlo, Vincent, Jennie, Catherine, Angelina, Alfred, Eddie, Carmen, and Billy. Angie will always be remembered for her glowing smile and sparkling personality. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, donations in Angie's name should be made to Salesian Boys & Girls Club, 145 Byron Street, East Boston, MA 02128 or www.salesianclub.com or Friends of Mass. General giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/friends-of-the-cancer-center/
Due to the serious coronavirus concerns, there will be no formal wake. On Monday morning, March 16, at 11:00 AM, family and friends will gather at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 17 Grove Street in Lynnfield for a Funeral Mass in Angie's honor. Interment will follow at Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody followed by a Celebration of Angie's Life at Rosaria's, 190 Main Street, Saugus. For online guestbook please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020