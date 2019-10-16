Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
(617) 536-4110
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leonard Church,
320 Hanover St
Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELINA COGLIANI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELINA (SOLOMITA) COGLIANI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANGELINA (SOLOMITA) COGLIANI Obituary
COGLIANI, Angelina (Solomita) Age 90, of Boston's North End, passed away on October 13, 2019, after a courageous two years battle with cancer. Beloved daughter of the late Domenico and Maria (Morelli) Solomita. Loving wife of 52 years to the late Luigi Cogliani. Adored mother of Saverio Cogliani and his wife Christiane, Anthony Cogliani and Domenic Cogliani, all of the North End. Cherished grandmother of Angela Cogliani of Billerica. Dear sister of the late Antonio, Americo, and Mario Solomita. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Sunday, from 2pm to 6pm, in the Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, at 10am, in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston. Services will conclude with entombment in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. Donations in Angelina's memory may be made to: St. Leonard Church Restoration Fund. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.bostonharborsidehome.com Waterman-Langone

at Boston Harborside

617-536-4110
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANGELINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
Download Now