COMPAGNONE, Angelina "Angie," age 92, of Needham, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020. Angie was born to Pietro Leone and Letizia Leone, May 3, 1927, in East Boston. She spent her youth in St. Apollinare, Italy during WWII, and along with her mother and sisters endured the perils of the war. She returned to the U.S. in 1947. She married Joseph Compagnone (deceased) in 1948 and they lived the majority of their lives in Needham. Together, they raised three children: Phyllis Silva of Naples, FL, husband, Joseph (deceased), both formerly of Needham, Diane McDonough of Naples, FL, husband, Stephen (deceased), both formerly of Needham, and Joyce Colella of Newton, husband, John, both formerly of Needham. She was a beloved sister to three siblings: Amalia DiLibero of Ocala, FL, Peter Leone of Palm Coast, FL and Edith D'Alessandro (deceased) of Hyde Park. Loving grandmother to Brian, Alessandra, Michael, Joseph, and Teresa, a proud great-grandmother of Caroline, Mia, Craig, Giuliana and Luciana and a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered for her generous heart and devotion to family. Angie found great joy in preparing meals that nourished both body and soul and served as the cornerstone for large gatherings of friends and family. She especially relished the holiday season, honoring her Italian traditions. She found no greater pleasure than having her family all seated at the table together. A private Service will be held for immediate family only. A larger Memorial Ceremony has been postponed until a later date. Please, in lieu of flowers, consider honoring her kindness, compassion and giving spirit by donating to one of the following charities: Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen or No Kid Hungry. Also, please consider contributing to your local food bank. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020