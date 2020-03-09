|
BRENNAN, Angelina E. (Pennacchio) Longtime resident of Roslindale, formerly of Boston's North End, passed away on March 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Brennan. Devoted mother of Sharon Brennan of Roslindale, Stephen Brennan of Roslindale, and Shawn Brennan and his wife Michelle of Westwood. Loving grandmother of Krystal (Neale) Hayden of Scituate, formerly of Roslindale, and Katherine and Elizabeth Brennan, both of Westwood. Dear sister of Frank, Anthony, and Ralph Pennacchio, and Marie Ferrentino, and the late Florence Giannasoli, Camille Klien and Joseph, Vito, and Pat Pennacchio. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Wednesday, March 11th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, March 12th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church, West Roxbury at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2020