GIULIANO, Angelina (Picciuto) Of Somerville and formerly of Boston's North End, passed away on July 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Giuliano. Loving mother of Richard Giuliano of Weymouth, Bob Giuliano and his wife Susan of Canton and Irene McFadyen and her late husband Jim of Tewksbury. Cherished grandmother of Jay McFadyen and his wife Beth, Susan Giglio and her husband Paul, Joe McFadyen and his wife Beth, Laura Urquijo and her husband Eddie and Joe Giuliano; great-grandmother of Juliana, Kendra, Luke and Will McFadyen, Jenna, JP and Mikey Giglio and Christopher and Gabriella Urquijo. Dear sister of Sal Picciuto of CA, and sister-in-law of Clara Picciuto of North Reading. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11am in Jeanne Jugan Residence, Little Sisters of the Poor, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville with a visitation starting at 10am in the residence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either: Jeanne Jugan Residence, Little Sisters of the Poor, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143 or St. Stephen Church, 401 Hanover St., Boston, MA 02109. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.bostonharborsidehome.com Waterman-Langone
at Boston Harborside
617-536-4110
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019