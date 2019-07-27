Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
(617) 536-4110
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jeanne Jugan Residence, Little Sisters of the Poor
186 Highland Ave.
Somerville, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Jeanne Jugan Residence, Little Sisters of the Poor
186 Highland Ave.
Somerville, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELINA GIULIANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELINA (PICCIUTO) GIULIANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANGELINA (PICCIUTO) GIULIANO Obituary
GIULIANO, Angelina (Picciuto) Of Somerville and formerly of Boston's North End, passed away on July 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Giuliano. Loving mother of Richard Giuliano of Weymouth, Bob Giuliano and his wife Susan of Canton and Irene McFadyen and her late husband Jim of Tewksbury. Cherished grandmother of Jay McFadyen and his wife Beth, Susan Giglio and her husband Paul, Joe McFadyen and his wife Beth, Laura Urquijo and her husband Eddie and Joe Giuliano; great-grandmother of Juliana, Kendra, Luke and Will McFadyen, Jenna, JP and Mikey Giglio and Christopher and Gabriella Urquijo. Dear sister of Sal Picciuto of CA, and sister-in-law of Clara Picciuto of North Reading. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11am in Jeanne Jugan Residence, Little Sisters of the Poor, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville with a visitation starting at 10am in the residence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either: Jeanne Jugan Residence, Little Sisters of the Poor, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143 or St. Stephen Church, 401 Hanover St., Boston, MA 02109. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.bostonharborsidehome.com Waterman-Langone

at Boston Harborside

617-536-4110
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANGELINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
Download Now