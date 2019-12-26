|
|
LAMPERTI, Angelina J. (Odoardi) Age 95, of Needham, formerly of Londonderry, NH and Walpole. Beloved wife of the late Louis J. Lamperti, Jr. Loving mother of the late Robert L. Lamperti. Cherished grandmother of Cassandra Crane of Homestead, FL. Devoted daughter of the late Gaetano and Julia (Sanvito) Odoardi. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Angelina's Life Celebration on Tuesday morning, from 9:30am to 10:30am, in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common St., WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole, on Tuesday, at 11am. Interment in Saint Francis Cemetery, Walpole.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019