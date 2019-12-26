Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
10 Diamond Street
Walpole, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELINA LAMPERTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELINA J. (ODOARDI) LAMPERTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANGELINA J. (ODOARDI) LAMPERTI Obituary
LAMPERTI, Angelina J. (Odoardi) Age 95, of Needham, formerly of Londonderry, NH and Walpole. Beloved wife of the late Louis J. Lamperti, Jr. Loving mother of the late Robert L. Lamperti. Cherished grandmother of Cassandra Crane of Homestead, FL. Devoted daughter of the late Gaetano and Julia (Sanvito) Odoardi. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Angelina's Life Celebration on Tuesday morning, from 9:30am to 10:30am, in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common St., WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole, on Tuesday, at 11am. Interment in Saint Francis Cemetery, Walpole.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANGELINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -