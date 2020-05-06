|
KELLEHER, Angelina "Angie" Of Mystic, CT. Age 101, formerly of Cambridge, MA and Eastham, MA passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Mystic Healthcare and Rehabilitation with her loving family by her side. Angelina was born on July 16, 1918 in Somerville, MA. She was the fourth of five children born to the late John and Irene (D'Ettorre) DiRocco. She married her beloved husband John J. Kelleher, on May 13, 1945. At the time of his death on June 29, 1969, they were married for twenty-four years. Angie was employed at SeaLand Corp in Boston, MA and later in life worked at the Christmas Tree Shop in Orleans, MA. It wasn't a job, it was a "hobby." Angie enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and cooking. She was an outstanding cook and hostess, well known for her Sunday dinners with at least fourteen family members in attendance. Angelina reveled in the splendor of the natural world as she watched the turtles, toads, birds and rabbits that lived in and around the pond behind her Cape Cod home. Angelina was a devoted wife and a loving, caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a role model of strength and kindness. She is survived by her 2 daughters and son-in-law; Mary Kelleher Loyacano and her husband Joseph Loyacano of Gales Ferry, CT and Jeanette Kelleher Harry of Maui, HI; her five grandchildren who called her Noni; Jennifer Loyacano Wood and husband Scott Wood of Prosper, TX, Rebecca Loyacano Mercer and husband Rob Mercer of Ledyard, CT, John Loyacano and fiancée Patricia Jeanne Vera of West Hartford, CT, Iwalani Harry Hill and husband Zack Hill of Dallas, OR, and Kalama Harry of Maui, HI; her six beloved great-grandchildren who called her "Nonster"; Nicholas and Natalie Wood, Jeffrey and Isabelle Mercer, and Isaiah and Jace Mosely. She was predeceased by her sisters and brother; Mary Matarazzo (Marino), Helen Giusti (Rico), Alice Chmielewski (Tony), Tony DiRocco (Florence) and son-in-law Samuel "Blitz" Harry. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Funeral Services and Burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Stanton Funeral Services, 786 Mount Auburn St., WATERTOWN, MA is assisting the family.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020