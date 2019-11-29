Boston Globe Obituaries
KING, Angelina "Angie" (Gaglione) Of East Boston, passed away on November 27th, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Jerry King. Devoted mother of Theodore Baker and his wife Alison of Marlborough, Deborah Baker of East Boston and the late Timothy Baker. Dear sister of Michael Gaglione of East Boston, Pasquale Gaglione and his wife Barbara of East Boston, Ronnie Gaglione of East Boston and the late Susan "Cookie" Pioppi. Cherished grandmother of Timothy and Theodore Baker, Jr. Adored great-grandmother of Sarah, Joseph, Jordan, Aaliyah and Theodore, III. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Angelina's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON on Tuesday, December 3 from 4-8PM and again on Wednesday morning at 8:30AM before leaving in Funeral Procession to St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church, 59 Ashley St., East Boston for a 10AM Funeral Mass in Celebration of Angelina's Life. Services will conclude with Angelina being laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden, MA. For more info, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 2, 2019
