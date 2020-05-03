|
|
OLIVA, Angelina L. (Catizone) Of Everett, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at The Residence at Pearl Street in Reading, MA. Born in 1929 in the city of Catanzaro in the region of Calabria in southern Italy, Angelina and her family immigrated to the US when she was six months old. She grew up in the North End and graduated from the Girls' High School. Angelina was a seamstress for two years and then married George A. Oliva, her childhood sweetheart, and spent the rest of her life caring for her family. George and Angelina were married for forty-five years until George's death in 1993. Angelina was the daughter of the late Eugenio and Maria (Catizone) Catizone. She was predeceased by her sister, Rosina (Catizone) Hansen, and her brother, Peter D. Catizone. Angelina is survived by her daughter, Jean M. Walsh, and her husband, Richard, of Harvard, MA; her son, George A. Oliva, and his wife, Susan, of North Reading, MA; and her daughter, Cheryl A. Brooks, and her husband, Thomas, of Everett, MA. She is also survived by her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: David A. Oliva and his wife, January, and their children Edie and Ivy of Boxford, MA; Erin K. Suchecki and her husband, Daniel, and their children Jason and Eric of Harvard, MA; Ryan J. Walsh and his wife, Nicole, and their son, Jackson, of Ayer, MA; Michael G. Brooks of Everett, MA; Patrick T. Brooks of Everett, MA and Olivia C. Brooks of Everett, MA. Angelina is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Although she spent the last two years of her life in Reading, Angelina's heart was always in Everett where she lived for sixty-eight years. There she was active in the Council on Aging where she enjoyed many friendships, attending the exercise classes and various functions. She was a familiar face at many of the shops and eateries around town, especially her favorite caf?, the Ferry Street Grille. Angelina did not drive, but she was quite a walker, amassing miles-upon-miles wearing out a multitude of sneakers over the years. Her presence in Everett will be missed. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, all Funeral Services will be private. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at The Residence at Pearl Street and the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Hospice for all of their care, support, dedication and kindness. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo1-877-71-ROCCO
www.roccofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 4, 2020