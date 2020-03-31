|
POMAROLE, Angelina Louise (Paglia) On Wednesday, March 18, Angelina Louise Pomarole (Paglia), of Hingham, MA and Ocala, FL, beloved wife of Walter (d. 2013), passed away. Born Angela Luigia Antonia in Bessozo, Italy in 1924, she was the daughter of Giovanni and Maria (Aries) Paglia and sister of Charles (d. 2018). She leaves behind James and his wife Doreen of Orlando, FL, Joan and her husband Joe of Hingham, MA, Jack and his wife Jackie of Hingham, MA, and Julie and her husband Jim of Ambler, PA. Ann was the loving grandmother to Daniel, David, Christina, Andrew, Lindsay, Caitlin, Susannah, Danielle, Leslie, Bryan and Kathryn, and the loving great-grandmother to Emerson, Isla, Johanna, Aubrey, Owen, Jessica, Ava, Ellison and Adeline.
Ann had a full and memorable life raising four successful children before retiring to Florida with Walter and enjoying many years of an adventurous retirement, traveling, doing her
beloved ceramics, and dancing with her life partner on Saturday nights. It was only when their health started to fail that they moved back to the Boston area and her family could once again enjoy her company. She enjoyed many outings with her children and grandchildren and always enjoyed her favorite "Peeps" candies every Easter.
Ann will be missed dearly by her friends and family as she was our anchor.
Burial and Services will be scheduled at a future date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020