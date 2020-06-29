|
|
DeLEO, Angelina M. Of the North End, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Alfonso and Maria (Guardino) DeLeo. Dear sister of Lillian Buscanera of East Boston and the late Frank, Leo, Nat, James, Rose, Grace, Kay, and Anna. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Angelina's life by gathering at Saint Leonard of Port Maurice Parish, in the North End of Boston, on Thursday, July 2nd, from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. before a funeral Mass celebrating her life at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with Angelina being laid to rest at Saint Michael Cemetery, Boston. Services will be held in accordance to Phase 2 of the MA reopening plan. All attendees will be asked to wear face coverings during any services and maintain social distancing practices. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020