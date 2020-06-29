Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELINA DELEO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELINA M. DELEO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANGELINA M. DELEO Obituary
DeLEO, Angelina M. Of the North End, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Alfonso and Maria (Guardino) DeLeo. Dear sister of Lillian Buscanera of East Boston and the late Frank, Leo, Nat, James, Rose, Grace, Kay, and Anna. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Angelina's life by gathering at Saint Leonard of Port Maurice Parish, in the North End of Boston, on Thursday, July 2nd, from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. before a funeral Mass celebrating her life at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with Angelina being laid to rest at Saint Michael Cemetery, Boston. Services will be held in accordance to Phase 2 of the MA reopening plan. All attendees will be asked to wear face coverings during any services and maintain social distancing practices. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANGELINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -