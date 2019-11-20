Boston Globe Obituaries
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Williams Church
1351 Main St., Rte. 38
Tewksbury, MA
ANGELINA M. (DEFLUMERI) VENDETTI

VENDETTI, Angelina M. (DeFlumeri) Age 88, of Tewksbury, formerly of Boston's North End, passed away on Nov. 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Vendetti. Daughter of the late Antonio and Maria (DeSimone) DeFlumeri. Devoted mother of Debbie M. Albano and her husband Jim of Tewksbury. Loving grandmother of Jenna Albano and her fianc? Alex Swensen of Somerville, and Michael Albano and his partner Ashley Meyer of Beverly. Sister-in-law of Josephine Vendetti of Cambridge. Sister of the late Luigi DiFlumeri.

Family and friends are invited to meet at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury for her Funeral Mass. Services will conclude with interment at Tewksbury Cemetery. At Angelina's request, there are no Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Blaire House Adult Day Health, 10 Erlin Terrace, Tewksbury, MA 01876. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, TEWKSBURY. www.farmeranddee.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019
