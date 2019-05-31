Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
112 Chestnut St.
Lynnfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELINA BRAGGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELINA MARIE (CUGINI) BRAGGER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANGELINA MARIE (CUGINI) BRAGGER Obituary
BRAGGER, Angelina Marie (Cugini) Of Brighton, May 30. Loving mother of William P. Bragger and the late Paul R. Bragger, Jr. Mother-in-law of Robin Bragger of Seabrook, NH and Kathleen Bowen of Everett. Grandmother to Deanna, Antonio, Ashley, & Morgan. Great-grandmother to Luca & Everett. Sister of Betty, Albert, & Johnny Cugini, and the late Joseph, Anthony, Danny, Marie, & Lucille Cugini. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield on Thursday at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held atthe McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday morning

prior to the Mass form 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.. Interment, Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynnfield. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now