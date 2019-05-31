|
|
BRAGGER, Angelina Marie (Cugini) Of Brighton, May 30. Loving mother of William P. Bragger and the late Paul R. Bragger, Jr. Mother-in-law of Robin Bragger of Seabrook, NH and Kathleen Bowen of Everett. Grandmother to Deanna, Antonio, Ashley, & Morgan. Great-grandmother to Luca & Everett. Sister of Betty, Albert, & Johnny Cugini, and the late Joseph, Anthony, Danny, Marie, & Lucille Cugini. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield on Thursday at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held atthe McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday morning
prior to the Mass form 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.. Interment, Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynnfield. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019