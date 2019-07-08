MIOLA, Angelina (Rosato) A recent resident of The Gables -Winchester and former longtime resident of 12 Upland Road, Somerville, passed away on July 6, 2019, she was 101. Born and raised in Somerville she was the daughter of the late Maria (Salifante) and Pasquale Rosato. Beloved wife of the late Antonio Miola. Devoted mother of Joseph Miola of Arizona and Alfred "Fred" Miola and his wife Laura of Medford. Dear "Grammy" of Linda Miola Furrier and her husband John, Mark Miola and his wife Mary, Denise Vettese and her husband Michael and Annemarie Cail and her husband Chris. "Great-Grammy" of Alec, Jacqueline, Caroline and Tyler Furrier and Jake and Nathan Miola. Dear sister of Josefina "Fran" Coscia of Lexington and the late Frank Rosato, Alessandro "Sonny" Rosato and Civitina "Civy" Albano. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Friday at 8:30AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, Medford at 9:30AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Thursday 5PM-8PM. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019