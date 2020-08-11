|
PIONE, Angelina "Angie" (Capano) Of Point of Pines in Revere, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Kaplan Hospice House in Danvers after a brief illness in the presence of her son Larry and daughter Judy, four months short of her 102nd birthday. Born in Revere on December 23, 1918, Angie was the daughter of the late Frank and Nellie (DeAngelis) Capano. She was raised in Revere and was a proud graduate of Revere High School Class of 1936. Beloved wife of the late Peter Pione. Devoted mother of Larry Pione and John Clifford of the Point of Pines, Revere, Richard A. Pione, Retired Revere Fire Fighter of Spring Hill, FL and Judith (Judy) Hill and son-in-law Jerry, of Merrimack, NH. Loving grandmother of Lorilyn (Lori) Pione of Weymouth, Adam Pione of Methuen, Jason Hill (Christine MacNeil) of Nashua, NH, Jodi Beaulieu of Norwich, CT, and the late Richard M. Pione and great-grandmother of Dyllan Pione, Joshua Burke, Brynne Pione and Angelina Hill. Also survived by her two special nieces Nancy Walker and Lydia Capano, and her sister-in-law Josephine (Pione) Verrengia and several nieces and nephews. She was the last survivor of her family of five: brother George, Frank (Hottie), Nicholas and sister Susie (Censullo). Family and friends will honor Angelina's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE on Sunday, August 16th from 2:00PM to 7:00PM and again at 9:30AM Monday morning before leaving in procession to St. Adelaide Church in Peabody for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10:30AM. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Angie enjoyed her trips to Foxwoods, watching her favorite game shows, weekly bingo games and seeing the friends she made at her weekly hairdressing appointment. She was a devout Catholic and devotee who watched the Mass on Catholic TV daily. She was loved by many and will be sorely missed by all. The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to All Care Hospice and to the Hospice for their kindness and support during this difficult time. The family accepts floral tributes, Memorial Masses or contributions to Catholic TV, P.O. Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02472 or My Brothers Table, 98 Willow St., Lynn, MA 01901. In accordance with State and CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020