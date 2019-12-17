|
FONTANA, Angelina R. (Marranzini) Age 94, of Stoneham, Dec. 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward V. Fontana. Loving mother of Carol Fontana of Stoneham and Linda Scioli and her late husband Bobby of Reading. Devoted grandmother of Dan Dillon and wife Jennifer of Seattle, WA, their children Dexter and Angelina, and Theresa Dillon of Albany, NY and Gina Brett and husband Cory, their son Milo of Reading. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 23rd at 10AM at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend and are asked to meet directly at the church. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019