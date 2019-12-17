Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-1730
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
71 Central St.
Stoneham, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for ANGELINA FONTANA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELINA R. (MARRANZINI) FONTANA

ANGELINA R. (MARRANZINI) FONTANA Obituary
FONTANA, Angelina R. (Marranzini) Age 94, of Stoneham, Dec. 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward V. Fontana. Loving mother of Carol Fontana of Stoneham and Linda Scioli and her late husband Bobby of Reading. Devoted grandmother of Dan Dillon and wife Jennifer of Seattle, WA, their children Dexter and Angelina, and Theresa Dillon of Albany, NY and Gina Brett and husband Cory, their son Milo of Reading. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 23rd at 10AM at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend and are asked to meet directly at the church. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. www.costellofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Angelina R. (Marranzini) FONTANA
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019
