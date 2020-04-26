Boston Globe Obituaries
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
ANGELINA RITA (ALESSE) SALVO


1928 - 2020
ANGELINA RITA (ALESSE) SALVO Obituary
SALVO, Angelina Rita (Alesse) Of Waltham. April 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry A. Salvo. Mother of Joseph C. Salvo of Mashpee, Patricia J. Hinckley Kilmain of Marstons Mills, Harry A. 'Skippy' Salvo, Jr. (Deborah) of Waltham and Christopher J. Salvo (Tracey) of Waltham. Grandmother of Meghan Hinckley, Derek, Matthew, Michael, Brittany, Jessica and Olivia Salvo. Sister of Eleanor Martell (late John) and the late baby Raymond Alesse, Raymond Alesse (Rose), Mary Janetti (Domenic), Rosalie Bonica (John), Sadie Cardillo (Anthony), baby Angelina Alesse, Lena Green (Henry), Janette Taylor (Joseph), Rosario Alesse (Marygail) and Carmen Alesse (surviving spouse Lorraine). Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Funeral Services and Burial in Mt. Feake Cemetery, Waltham are private. Angelina's family and friends will gather for a Memorial Mass at a time and date to be announced in Sacred Heart Church, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For complete obituary and guestbook, visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020
