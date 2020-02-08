|
ALDEN, Angelina S. "Angie" (Serio) Of Sharon, February 7, 2020, age 82. Beloved wife of the late Calvin F. Alden. Loving mother of Mark S. Alden and his wife Susan of WI, John W. Alden, Sr. and his wife Karen of Danvers, Lisa A. Haley and her husband Arnold of RI, Christopher S. Alden and his wife Lisa of Foxboro. Cherished grandmother of Shannon, Shelly, John William, Abbigail, Joseph, Jacob, Meghan, Matthew, Benjamin, Grace, and Eliza and great-grandmother of Lea, Paige, Jasmine, Anthony, Aiden, Mia, Noah, Dominic, and Owen. Sister of Joseph Serio of Colorado, Pasquale Serio of Vermont, the late Natalie Lovasco, and the late Theresa Serio. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Angie's Life Celebration on Tuesday from 4 to 8 PM and Wednesday from 10 to 10:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 59 Cottage Street, Sharon on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Rock Ridge Cemetery in Sharon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Angie's name may be made to: Our Lady of Sorrows, 59 Cottage Street, Sharon, MA 02067. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020