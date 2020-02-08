Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
59 Cottage Street
Sharon, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELINA ALDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELINA S. "ANGIE" (SERIO) ALDEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANGELINA S. "ANGIE" (SERIO) ALDEN Obituary
ALDEN, Angelina S. "Angie" (Serio) Of Sharon, February 7, 2020, age 82. Beloved wife of the late Calvin F. Alden. Loving mother of Mark S. Alden and his wife Susan of WI, John W. Alden, Sr. and his wife Karen of Danvers, Lisa A. Haley and her husband Arnold of RI, Christopher S. Alden and his wife Lisa of Foxboro. Cherished grandmother of Shannon, Shelly, John William, Abbigail, Joseph, Jacob, Meghan, Matthew, Benjamin, Grace, and Eliza and great-grandmother of Lea, Paige, Jasmine, Anthony, Aiden, Mia, Noah, Dominic, and Owen. Sister of Joseph Serio of Colorado, Pasquale Serio of Vermont, the late Natalie Lovasco, and the late Theresa Serio. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Angie's Life Celebration on Tuesday from 4 to 8 PM and Wednesday from 10 to 10:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 59 Cottage Street, Sharon on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Rock Ridge Cemetery in Sharon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Angie's name may be made to: Our Lady of Sorrows, 59 Cottage Street, Sharon, MA 02067. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANGELINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -