|
|
SERRA, Angelina (Quagliati) Lifelong resident of East Boston, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23rd. Beloved wife of the late Frank "Che Che" Serra. Devoted mother of Linda Serra of East Boston, Richard Serra, Sr. and wife Diane of Buffalo, New York. Loving sister of Mary Colometo of Revere, Clementina "Tina" DeMeo of East Boston, and the late Rose Acquadro of Wellesley. Cherished grandmother of Richard Serra, Jr., Veronica Boisvert, Gina Chiazza, and Dante Serra, and great-grandmother of Julianna Serra. Also survived by many adored nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Angelina's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street (Orient Heights), EAST BOSTON, on Tuesday, October 1st, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., and again on Wednesday morning at 8:30 A.M., before leaving in procession to Saint Joseph-Saint Lazarus Church, East Boston, for a Funeral Mass celebrating her life at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with Angelina being laid to rest with her beloved husband, Frank, at the Mausoleum in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019