HEINO, Angelina T. (Pannesi) Of Arlington, on November 15. Beloved wife of the late Reino F. "Ray" Heino. Loving mother of Arlana Heino Roman and her husband Richard of Marlborough, Andrea Campbell and her husband Robert of Woburn and the late Anita Heino and her partner the late Bob Puzzo and Reino F. Heino, Jr. Dear grandmother to Tom, David, Holly, Heather, Tress, Tim, Colin and Cameron. Great-grandmother to Lydia, Emma, Leah, Soley, Sam, Benjamin, Katheryn, Pip, Kaedyn, Rielyn and Emersyn. Sister of the late Angelo, Tony, Felicia, Anna, David, Pete, Pasquale, Dolly and Jo. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Visit at the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 11am to 12pm. Interment will follow at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Angelina's name can be made to the Virginia Thurston Healing Garden at The Healing Garden, 145 Bolton Road, Harvard, MA 01451, please specify donation is for the restricted Fund in Need program. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019