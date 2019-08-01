|
TREVISANI, Angelina (Baldini) "Lena" Of Roslindale, passed peacefully on August 1st at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Egisto Trevisani. Devoted mother of Maria Nelson and her husband George of Mansfield, Francis of Quincy, and the late Joseph. Loving "Grammy" of Maura Nelson Clifford and Marissa Nelson O'Donnell and great-grandmother of Maeve Clifford and Nolan Clifford. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Funeral from the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St., WALPOLE, Wednesday morning at 9:15 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, Wrentham at 10:30 a.m. Interment at National Cemetery, Bourne. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to Maples Nursing and Rehab Center Activity Fund, 90 Taunton St., Wrentham 02093. For directions and guestbook, please visit,
thomasfuneralhomes.com Alexander F. Thomas & Sons FH
Walpole 508-668-0154
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2019