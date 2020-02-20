Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
8:45 AM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Parish
600 Pleasant St.
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
ANGELINE P. "ANGIE" (COLANTONIO) CAIAZZO

ANGELINE P. "ANGIE" (COLANTONIO) CAIAZZO Obituary
CAIAZZO, Angeline P. "Angie" (Colantonio) Of North Andover, Feb. 18, 2020, she was 94. Beloved wife of the late Rocco Caiazzo. Devoted mother of Stephen D. Caiazzo and his wife Susan of Cape Coral, FL, David T. Caiazzo of Malden and Joan C. Shea and her husband Jack of Methuen. Loving sister of Carmella Vigliotte of Melrose and the late Joseph Colantonio Jr., Domenic Colantonio, Thelma Chirichiello, Carol Trifone. Cherished grandmother of three grandchildren & one great-grandchild. Funeral will be held from the Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Mon., Feb, 24, 2020 at 8:45AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Immaculate Conception Parish, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10AM. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon from 2-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to make a donation to a . For directions & obit: www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020
