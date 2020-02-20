|
|
CAIAZZO, Angeline P. "Angie" (Colantonio) Of North Andover, Feb. 18, 2020, she was 94. Beloved wife of the late Rocco Caiazzo. Devoted mother of Stephen D. Caiazzo and his wife Susan of Cape Coral, FL, David T. Caiazzo of Malden and Joan C. Shea and her husband Jack of Methuen. Loving sister of Carmella Vigliotte of Melrose and the late Joseph Colantonio Jr., Domenic Colantonio, Thelma Chirichiello, Carol Trifone. Cherished grandmother of three grandchildren & one great-grandchild. Funeral will be held from the Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Mon., Feb, 24, 2020 at 8:45AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Immaculate Conception Parish, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10AM. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon from 2-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to make a donation to a . For directions & obit: www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020