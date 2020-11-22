1/1
DeVINCENZI, Angelo A. Age 94, of West Peabody, formerly of Medford, died on November 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Armando & Lucia (Di Serio) DeVincenzi. Inseparable and beloved husband of 72 years of Sarah (Drago) of West Peabody. Devoted father of Ronald and his wife, Darlene of North Hero, Vermont and Eileen Clougherty and her husband, John of West Peabody. Dear brother of Thomas of CA, and predeceased by William, Alfred, and Arthur. Brother-in-law to Dominic and Barbara Drago of Stoneham, and the late "Captain" Joseph Drago. "Papa" will be greatly missed by 4 loving grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who knew him as Uncle Sonny. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Adelaide's Church, 708 Lowell St., Peabody, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, Tuesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. All attendees are required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, online donations may be made in his name to his patron charity, the Disabled American Veterans, www.donatedav.org For directions and online guestbook please visit www.ccbfuneral.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Adelaide's Church
