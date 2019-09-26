|
|
VALENTE, Angelo B. Of Walpole, passed peacefully on September 26, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Janice M. (Michael) of 51 years. Devoted father of Angela D'Andrea and her husband Mark of New Jersey and Amy Sanford and her husband Erik of Plainville. Adored "Pa" of Craig James Herson of Plainville. Cherished brother of the late Antoinetta, Pasquale, Giovanni, Carmella, and Basilio and his surviving wife, Sarah of Vermont. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Funeral from the Alexander F. Thomas and Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St., WALPOLE. Tues. morning at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church, Walpole, at 10am. Visiting Hours Monday evening from 4-8pm at the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to or Walpole VNA, or Tufts Medical Center. For directions and guestbook please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Alexander F. Thomas FH
Walpole 508-668-0154
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019