Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
45 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
(508) 668-0154
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
45 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
45 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Walpole, MA
View Map
ANGELO B. VALENTE Obituary
VALENTE, Angelo B. Of Walpole, passed peacefully on September 26, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Janice M. (Michael) of 51 years. Devoted father of Angela D'Andrea and her husband Mark of New Jersey and Amy Sanford and her husband Erik of Plainville. Adored "Pa" of Craig James Herson of Plainville. Cherished brother of the late Antoinetta, Pasquale, Giovanni, Carmella, and Basilio and his surviving wife, Sarah of Vermont. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Funeral from the Alexander F. Thomas and Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St., WALPOLE. Tues. morning at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church, Walpole, at 10am. Visiting Hours Monday evening from 4-8pm at the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to or Walpole VNA, or Tufts Medical Center. For directions and guestbook please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Alexander F. Thomas FH

Walpole 508-668-0154
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019
