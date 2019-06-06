Boston Globe Obituaries
ANGELO CERCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELO CERCE

Obituary

ANGELO CERCE Obituary
CERCE, Angelo Of Arlington, passed away on June 5th. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne (Margi) Cerce. Loving father of Carol Piti and her husband Joseph of Warwick, RI and George Prendergast and wife Mary of Arlington and also survived by 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, his brother Anthony Cerce and numerous nieces and nephews. Angelo is a late WWII Marine Corps Veteran. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, Tuesday morning from 10:00 - 11:00 am and to his Graveside Service at 11:30 am in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Funeral procession from the funeral home will begin at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Angelo to: Fidelity House, 25 Medford St., Arlington, MA 02474. Visit devitofuneralhome.com to send an online condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2019
