Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
ANGELO CHARLES FORESTER

ANGELO CHARLES FORESTER Obituary
FORESTER, Angelo Charles Of Woburn, July 5, 2019. Beloved husband of 70 years to the late Rose (Nett) Forester of Woburn. Loving father of Katherine L. Coakley, her husband Dr. Peter of Gloucester, A. Charles Forester, his wife Sue of FL, Sharon F. Harrington, her husband Marc, of Woburn, Carol J. Forester of Wilmington, Beverly A. Forester of Woburn and Robert Forester and wife Amanda of Woburn. Devoted grandfather of Candace Gatti, Kimberly Balshi, Erin McMillan, CJ Forester, Kristin Roiff, Christopher and Michael Harrington, Marcella and Katrina Poulin and Alivia and Luke Forester as well as nine cherished great-grandchildren. Dear brother and best friend of Anthony "Andy" Forester of Woburn and the late Leo Forester and Josephine Woodard. A Funeral Service will be held in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN, on Wednesday, July 10th at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to call Wednesday morning, from 9-11 a.m. prior to his Funeral Service. Remembrances may be made in honor of Angelo to , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019
