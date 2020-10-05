PAOLINI, Angelo D. "Chick" Lifetime Newton resident, Oct. 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia "Nana Pat" L. (Merrill) Paolini. Devoted father of Louise Paolini, Angelo "Danny" Paolini and his wife Paula, and Joseph T. Paolini. Loving grandfather of Crystal, Sharon, Bobby, Joey, Danielle, Alex, Charlene, Chelsea, Angelo and Aryel, and great-grandfather of Anthony, Ava, Vanessa, Kierra, Mason, J.T., Braylon, Weston and Leo. Dear brother of Joseph J. Paolini of Newton and the late Louise and Carolina Paolini. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Veteran of Korean War, US Army. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 4-8PM and again Thursday morning at 9:30AM, before proceeding at 10AM to Newton Cemetery for Burial. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Angelo D. "Chick" PAOLINI