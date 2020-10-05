1/1
ANGELO D. "CHICK" PAOLINI
PAOLINI, Angelo D. "Chick" Lifetime Newton resident, Oct. 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia "Nana Pat" L. (Merrill) Paolini. Devoted father of Louise Paolini, Angelo "Danny" Paolini and his wife Paula, and Joseph T. Paolini. Loving grandfather of Crystal, Sharon, Bobby, Joey, Danielle, Alex, Charlene, Chelsea, Angelo and Aryel, and great-grandfather of Anthony, Ava, Vanessa, Kierra, Mason, J.T., Braylon, Weston and Leo. Dear brother of Joseph J. Paolini of Newton and the late Louise and Carolina Paolini. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Veteran of Korean War, US Army. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 4-8PM and again Thursday morning at 9:30AM, before proceeding at 10AM to Newton Cemetery for Burial. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
OCT
8
Memorial Gathering
09:30 AM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
OCT
8
Burial
10:00 AM
Newton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
