FERRARO, Angelo Of Everett, July 18th. Devoted husband of Marie A. (Bryan). Beloved father of Kevin Smith and his wife Amy of Southbury, CT, Sandra Santos and her husband Edmund of Everett and the late Bryan Smith and his surviving wife Renee of Moon, PA. Brother of Raymond Ferraro and his wife Emily of Saugus and the late Marion Abucevitch, John Ferraro and Gloria Mulcahy. Cherished grandfather of Sydney Smith, Morgan Smith, Zachary Smith, Meghan Smith and Emma Santos. Also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Michael the Archangel Chapel, on the grounds of the Chelsea Soldiers Home, 91 Crest Avenue, Chelsea on Wednesday, July 24th at 11 AM. Visitation will be held in the Cardinal Cushing Pavilion at St. Michael's Chapel beginning at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or at www.alzmassnh.org Late Vietnam Naval Veteran. Carroll Funeral Home



www.carrollfh.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019