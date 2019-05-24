FRATALIA, Angelo Age 85, passed away peacefully on April 28th, 2019. Loving father to Lynne Simonelli of Framingham, Arlene Woods of Milton, and Stephen Fratalia of Milton. Loving grandfather to Joseph Woods of San Diego, CA, Monica Woods of Milton, and Noelle Simonelli of Framingham. He is also survived by two brothers, Anthony and Gino Fratalia. In his years of living, he was a master electrician, so he lit up the world for many people. He was also a renowned trumpet player and had his own band for many years. He did a tour in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict and was very proud to serve his country. Visiting Hours: Dolan Funeral Parlor, 460 Granite Ave., MILTON, on Friday, May 31st, from 5-8pm and Saturday, June 1st, from 9:30-11:30am. There will be no interment.



View the online memorial for Angelo FRATALIA Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019