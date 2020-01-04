|
|
CONTI, Angelo Gerard II A lifelong resident of Newton, died at his home surrounded by his loving family on January 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife Diane (Copatch) and son Angelo, III. Born in Boston on May 8, 1948 to the late Angelo and Teresa (Caramanico), he was a graduate of Newton North High School class of 1966. Angelo went on to serve in the US Marine Reserves for several years before becoming a member of the Boston Police Department. He was a member of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Assoc. as well as the Mystic Valley Railway Society. He was also a member of the Corpus Christi-St. Bernard Parish. He enjoyed vacations with his family to Walt Disney World, Cape Cod and Colonial Williamsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10AM in St. Bernard Parish, 1523 Washington St., West Newton followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday evening from 4-8PM at the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
View the online memorial for Angelo Gerard II CONTI
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020