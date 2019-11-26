|
LaVITA, Angelo In Roslindale, November 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Lillian (Faiella) LaVita. Devoted father of Nancy Papadinis and her husband Nicholas of Dedham, Lisa Brenan and her husband Terence of Westwood, Teresa LaVita of FL, Angela LaVita and her fiance' Anthony Mercuri of West Roxbury and Carmine A. LaVita and his wife Kimberly of Dedham. Loving grandfather of Nicole and Ross Papadinis, Robert Brennan, Alessandra LaVita and Savannah LaVita. Angelo is also survived by a sister, Teresa Izzo of CA. Funeral Saturday, November 30 at 9 A.M. from the Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Hwy. (near Cummins Hwy.), ROSLINDALE followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church, West Roxbury at 10 A.M. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours Friday 4-8 P.M. A plasterer by trade, Angelo was a proud member of the Plasterers' and Cement Masons' Union Local #534 for 60 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the , PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005 or via website Entombment St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. Directions and guestbook at www.josephrussofuneralhome.com Visiting Hours: Friday 4-8 P.M
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 28, 2019