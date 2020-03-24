|
MAZZARELLA, Angelo "Muzzy" Of Boston's North End, passed away on March 24, 2020. Beloved son of the late Louis and Nellie (Colucci) Mazzarella. Loving husband of the late Josephine (LoBianco) Mazzarella. Adored father of Janice Boyer and her husband Allen of Medford and the late Louis Mazzarella. Cherished grandfather of Michael and Cara Boyer.
Dear brother of Louis Mazzarella, Jr. and the late Robert Mazzarella. Also survived by loving nephews. Due to the Coronavirus situation, the family will have a private Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett and a Memorial Mass at a later date. Late US Army veteran. For online condolence, please visit: www.watermanboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 25, 2020