SPERRAZZA, Angelo Michael "The Song is Ended but the Melody Lingers On." Irving Berlin. Age 99, of Wellesley, MA, died peacefully of natural causes on May 3, 2020 surrounded by his children. Angelo was born in the North End neighborhood of Boston and later moved to Jamaica Plain. Angelo enlisted in the US Navy after the attack on Pearl Harbor and became a Plank Owner of the aircraft carrier U.S.S. WASP. While serving on the WASP as a radio gunner, he flew missions in the Pacific Theatre. During a mission over Iwo Jima on July 4th , 1944, his plane crashed into the ocean. He was presumed dead. Miraculously, he survived the crash and was rescued. After the war, Angelo married his childhood sweetheart, Anna. They had three children. He worked at his trade as a printer and was a member of the Boston Typographical Union. He also worked for the US Post Office. He retired from both at age 65. He then joined his wife to work for Weight Watchers, retiring at the age of 89. Angelo was predeceased by his loving wife of 71 years, Anna Marie (nee DiChaira). He will be sadly missed by his children: Francesca King and late husband Michael, Geri Sperrazza and husband Frank Minnock, Steven Sperrazza and late wife Kathy (nee O'Hearn), his grandchildren: Laurie Boucher and husband Mark, Jeff King and wife Tracy, Jason King and wife Ariella, Alyssa Sperrazza and husband Kevin, Jim Minnock, Caitlin Russell and fiancee Tony Petrelli, Anna Minnock, and Abbi Minnock, his great- grandchildren: Brian, Aidan, Olivia, Vincent, Henry, and Hunter, his siblings: Frances Platten, Joanne Joseph, and the late Maria, Salvatore, Josephine, Rosario, Joseph, Charles, Eleanor and many nieces and nephews. Due to restrictions the burial was private. He is interred with his beloved Anna at St. Michael's Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.DAV.org Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020