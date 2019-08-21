Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
WOBURN, MA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:15 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
WOBURN, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Charles Church
280 Main Street
Woburn, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELO MASOTTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELO P. "ANGIE" MASOTTA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANGELO P. "ANGIE" MASOTTA Obituary
MASOTTA, Angelo P. "Angie" Of Woburn, August 21st at ninety-seven years of age. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor M. (Garrity) Masotta. Loving father of Paul Masotta of Wilmington, Chuck Masotta, his partner Tommy Strakus of Boston, Mike Masotta, his wife Debbie, Tom Masotta, his wife Ellen, all of Woburn, David Masotta, of NH, Ellen Irwin, her husband Kenneth of Woburn, Jean Kelley, her husband Sterling of Yarmouthport and Mary Garbino, of Woburn. Loving brother of Susie Giglio, Grace Castronova, and the late Sal, Joseph, Phil, Andy and Johnny Masotta, Mary Ferullo and Stella Pesaturo. Cherished "Grandpa" of seventeen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Dear brother in law of Mary Masotta and Marguerite Masotta. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great and grand. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Friday, August 23rd at 11:15 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn, at 11:30. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to calling hours from 9:00 to 11:15 a.m., prior to the Funeral Mass. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Remembrances may be made in Angelo's honor to the Friends of Woburn Veteran's, 144 School Street, Woburn, MA 01801. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANGELO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Download Now