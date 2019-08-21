|
|
MASOTTA, Angelo P. "Angie" Of Woburn, August 21st at ninety-seven years of age. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor M. (Garrity) Masotta. Loving father of Paul Masotta of Wilmington, Chuck Masotta, his partner Tommy Strakus of Boston, Mike Masotta, his wife Debbie, Tom Masotta, his wife Ellen, all of Woburn, David Masotta, of NH, Ellen Irwin, her husband Kenneth of Woburn, Jean Kelley, her husband Sterling of Yarmouthport and Mary Garbino, of Woburn. Loving brother of Susie Giglio, Grace Castronova, and the late Sal, Joseph, Phil, Andy and Johnny Masotta, Mary Ferullo and Stella Pesaturo. Cherished "Grandpa" of seventeen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Dear brother in law of Mary Masotta and Marguerite Masotta. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great and grand. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Friday, August 23rd at 11:15 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn, at 11:30. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to calling hours from 9:00 to 11:15 a.m., prior to the Funeral Mass. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Remembrances may be made in Angelo's honor to the Friends of Woburn Veteran's, 144 School Street, Woburn, MA 01801. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019